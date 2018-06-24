News

A 50 mm Canadian Canopy coin

Now that it’s summer and the trees are in leaf, it’s fitting that the Royal Canadian Mint has recently released this new 2 oz. silver Canadian Canopy coin that I had the opportunity to design:

2 oz. Pure Silver Coin - Canadian Canopy: The Maple Leaf

2 oz. Pure Silver Coin – Canadian Canopy: The Maple Leaf

Of all of the maple canopy coins I’ve worked on, this one—at 50 mm—is the largest. The small openings between the leaves really let the silver “sky” sparkle through. As you can see, some of these openings connect to form the shape of an iconic Canadian maple leaf.

