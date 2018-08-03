News

News

Swallowtails and counted scales exhibit postcard
This fall, Kloepfer Gallery right here in my city of residence—Guelph, Ontario—hosts an exhibit of my work from October 2 through 30. The show will include about 15 of my natural science illustrations in traditional media, including the painting of the Tiger swallowtail and the coloured pencil drawing of the Round whitefish seen on the exhibit postcard below. Also in the gallery will be the life-size painting of goldenrod I completed a couple years ago.

This exhibit and the October 12 (5–7 PM) reception are open the public. Regular gallery hours are: Monday by appointment, Tues–Fri 9 AM to 5:30 PM, and Saturday 10 AM to 5:30 PM.

(The “counted scales” part of the exhibit title refers to the fact that, when illustrating a fish, it is often necessary to count scales for accuracy, since the number of scales along the lateral line and/or around the caudal peduncle sometimes aids in species identification.)

