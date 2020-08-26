Interview and Virtual Exhibit of book illustrations

Loading

CreatedHere Magazine is a publication and website showcasing New Brunswick artists, and despite my Ontario address my work appears in the magazine’s latest feature. It’s a virtual exhibit of the illustrations I created for New Brunswick author Stephen B. Heard’s recent book, Charles Darwin’s Barnacle and David Bowie’s Spider. I’ve posted a few of these illustrations and written about that project before, but the virtual exhibit displays 15 of the book illustrations alongside relevant excerpts of the author’s excellent writing.

CreatedHere also interviewed the author and I about our collaboration and more broadly about art and science. I enjoyed this opportunity to put into words some of my feelings on those subjects.

The interview is here and the exhibit is here.